Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $90.39 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $90,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

