Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $66,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $293.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

