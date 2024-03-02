Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $135,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

