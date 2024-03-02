Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7,154.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $50,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

SHEL opened at $63.58 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

