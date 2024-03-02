Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Teradyne worth $52,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

