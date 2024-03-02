Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $175,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.8 %

LLY opened at $782.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.32 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.71. The company has a market capitalization of $743.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

