Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Trimble worth $80,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $62.35 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

