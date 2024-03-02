Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181,252 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Unilever worth $181,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.