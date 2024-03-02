Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $14.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMND. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NYSE LMND opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

