LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $519.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

