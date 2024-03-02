Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

