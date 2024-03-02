Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 208,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,416 shares of company stock worth $835,702 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

