Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 208,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,416 shares of company stock worth $835,702 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

