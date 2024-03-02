Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 152151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Lion One Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.65.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

