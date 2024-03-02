Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 695,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 306,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.