Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,329 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

