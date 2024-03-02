Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

