Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.69 and a 200-day moving average of $263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

