Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $270.18 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $273.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

