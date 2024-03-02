Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of RH worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,025,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $277.63 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $277.77.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

