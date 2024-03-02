Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.