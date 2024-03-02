Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

