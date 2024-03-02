Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

