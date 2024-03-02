Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

CLX opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 241.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

