Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Masimo worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

