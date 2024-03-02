Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $120.07 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.