Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.67.

NYSE LOW opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $245.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

