Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LVLU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

