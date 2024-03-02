LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.