Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13, reports. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Magnite updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magnite Trading Up 1.7 %

Magnite stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

