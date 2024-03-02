Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE MDI opened at C$7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.23. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of C$6.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of C$206.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.960193 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

