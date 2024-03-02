Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 8.0 %

MTEX opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.