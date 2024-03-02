Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.03. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

