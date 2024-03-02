Margarita Dilley Buys 960 Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Director Margarita Dilley bought 960 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.57 per share, with a total value of C$37,027.20.
FTS opened at C$52.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
