Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.08. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Paradigm Capital reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

