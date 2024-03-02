Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$11.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

