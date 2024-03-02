Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens cut Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Down 0.0 %

DOOR stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.