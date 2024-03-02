Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $110.24 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. Matson’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

