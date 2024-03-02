McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK opened at $525.88 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $531.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

