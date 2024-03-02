Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $15,312,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $407.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.28.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

