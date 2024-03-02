MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

MEIP stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

