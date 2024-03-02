MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
