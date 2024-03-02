MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $18.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock worth $30,658,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MLNK stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

