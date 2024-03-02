MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $18.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Separately, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Trading Down 0.2 %
MLNK stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MeridianLink
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is a Dividend King?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.