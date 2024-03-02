Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.280-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28-$3.35 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

