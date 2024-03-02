Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.312-$1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

