MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,329.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.