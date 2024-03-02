Michael Wayne Callihoo Sells 8,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.60. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
