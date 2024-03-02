Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 7525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Microsaic Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

