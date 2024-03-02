Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $913.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

