Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NERV opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

