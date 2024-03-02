Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $99.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

