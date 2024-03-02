Mizuho Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $21.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Jamf by 1,343.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 478,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jamf by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jamf by 156.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 369,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

